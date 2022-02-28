Meghan Markle gets political, pens note on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

Meghan Markle shared her thoughts on nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in a new op-ed published on Monday.



Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated by the US president to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, would be the first former public defender to serve as a Justice if confirmed.

The Duchess of Sussex contributed her thoughts on the president's pick to a piece written by Anita Hill, the famed attorney and Brandeis University professor.

"The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today," Meghan said in the piece, which was published on URL Media.

She continued: "Judge Jackson's nomination has opened new ground for women's representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from."

Prince Harry's wife went on: "For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let's remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story."

Hill wrote, "I thought of moments in modern history where Black women of stature and credential entered arenas once thought to be inaccessible. I was recently able to connect with one of these women – Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – and while her role over the past few years hasn't been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn't help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman."

Meghan Markle has spoken in the past about the importance of acknowledging her biracial identity as her mom Doria Ragland is Black, and her dad Thomas Markle is white.