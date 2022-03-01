 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death lawsuit two years after her passing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Naya Rivera’s family has settled the wrongful death lawsuit they filed after she drowned in Lake Piru in 2020
Naya Rivera’s family has settled the wrongful death lawsuit they filed after she drowned in Lake Piru in 2020

Glee star Naya Rivera’s family has settled the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against Ventura Country in the wake of her accidental death from drowning at Lake Piru in July 2020.

A statement from the Rivera family lawyer Amjad M. Khan was obtained by People magazine on Monday, in which the lawyer states, “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru.”

"Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy," Khan added.

In his statement, Khan added that the “settlement is "subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16.”

The lawsuit was filed by Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on behalf of their son Josey in November 2020. 

It argued that her death was preventable and that the boat she had rented from Lake Piru wasn’t properly equipped with features complying with US Coast Guard safety standards.

More From Entertainment:

Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war

Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war
‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies from cancer at 65

‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies from cancer at 65
Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West

Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West
Jason Momoa showers support on Zoe Kravitz as he gears up to watch ‘The Batman’

Jason Momoa showers support on Zoe Kravitz as he gears up to watch ‘The Batman’
‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it out of Ukraine

‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it out of Ukraine

Prince William took direct jibe at Vladimir Putin in 2018 promise to Sweden

Prince William took direct jibe at Vladimir Putin in 2018 promise to Sweden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006
WWE star Hulk Hogan announces divorce from second wife

WWE star Hulk Hogan announces divorce from second wife
Prince Charles warned by Putin on making 'unacceptable comparison' with Hitler

Prince Charles warned by Putin on making 'unacceptable comparison' with Hitler
Who is father of Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s first child?

Who is father of Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s first child?

Latest

view all