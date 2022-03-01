 
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Chaney Jones shared a swoon-worthy snap of herself and his rumoured boyfriend Kanye West and has taken the internet by storm.

On Monday, taking to Instagram, the model shared a loved-up photo with the Good Life rapper amid romance rumours and it appears to be a sweet couple’s snap.

In the picture, the pair sports all black, with Jones rocking a classic tank top and sunglasses, and West donning a leather jacket.

Jones, 24, kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire.

To note, the photo comes after Jones and West were seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday.

Meanwhile, West's legal drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues. Friday, the Donda 2 musician filed an objection to Kardashian's latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting."

Kardashian, 41, states in the court documents filed on Wednesday that his actions have "created emotional distress."

In West's response, he claimed Kardashian's statement is "double hearsay" in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

