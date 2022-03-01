 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Mare of Easttown’ actor Ned Eisenberg dies from cancer at 65

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Ned Eisenberg passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with two different forms of cancer
Ned Eisenberg passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with two different forms of cancer

Actor Ned Eisenberg passed away at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer, reported People magazine.

According to his agents at Nicolosi & Co., Eisenberg died on Sunday, February 27, after a prolonged battle with two different forms of cancer.

The Law & Order star had been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, with his wife Patricia telling People magazine in a statement that he “bravely fought his two cancer diagnoses.”

“As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins… Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family,” she shared.

Eisenberg is survived by wife Patricia and their son, Lino.

The actor was seen in numerous hit shows through out his career, including a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Roger Kressler and a starring role on The Fanelli Boys as Anthony Fanelli.

He was also recently seen on hits such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Mare of Easttown, 30 Rock and White Collar. 

More From Entertainment:

BTS V 'boyfriend' picture steals the internet, fans ask for Jin

BTS V 'boyfriend' picture steals the internet, fans ask for Jin
Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness in new film

Robert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness in new film
Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool

Made-in-Japan manga goes global with Webtoon, Deadpool
Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war

Louis Tomlinson calls off Moscow, Kyiv shows to condemn Russia-Ukraine war
‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine

‘The Batman’s release halted in Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West

Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones shares love-filled picture with rumoured boyfriend Kanye West
Jason Momoa showers support on Zoe Kravitz as he gears up to watch ‘The Batman’

Jason Momoa showers support on Zoe Kravitz as he gears up to watch ‘The Batman’
‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it out of Ukraine

‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy makes it out of Ukraine

Prince William took direct jibe at Vladimir Putin in 2018 promise to Sweden

Prince William took direct jibe at Vladimir Putin in 2018 promise to Sweden
Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death lawsuit two years after her passing

Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death lawsuit two years after her passing
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006

Latest

view all