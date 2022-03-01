 
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Dr Nasira Khatoon appointed Karachi University's acting vice-chancellor

By
Rana Javaid

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Newly appointed acting vice-chancellor of KU Nasira Khatoon
  • Sindh govt notifies Nasira Khatoon's appointment as KU's acting VC in an interim arrangement.
  • Appointment made after removal of Dr Khalid Iraqi from post in compliance of SHC order.
  • Nasira is one of the senior most professors at the varsity.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Dr Nasir Khatoon as Karachi University's first-ever female acting vice-chancellor after the previous person to hold office, Dr Khalid Iraqi, was removed in compliance with Sindh High Court's order.

The newly appointed acting VC is one of the senior most professors at the varsity.

An official notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department said that Acting Senior Professor and Dean Faculty of Science Dr Nasira Khatoon has been appointed as KU's acting VC.

However, the appointment of Nasira Khatoon on the post is an interim arrangement until further notice.

The SHC, last week had ordered to keep in abeyance all the administrative and financial decision taken by the acting vice chancellor of the University of Karachi since January 26, while ordering removal of Dr Khalid Iraqi from the post.

The direction came on a contempt-of-court application filed by Prof Dr Ahmed Qadri and others against the non-compliance of court orders to remove KU’s acting VC and appoint the senior-most professor from among the 10 most senior professors as acting VC.

The applicants’ counsel said that the alleged contemnors did not comply with the court’s orders in which they were told to forward the names of 10 senior-most KU professors of grade-22 to the chief minister to nominate one of them, who would then be notified as acting VC until the permanent VC’s appointment.

