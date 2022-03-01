 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox welcome new furry friend ‘Whiskey’ on Instagram

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly introduced his and Megan Fox’s newest addition on social media and since then fans cannot stop gushing.

The Emo Girl singer, 31 took to Instagram and shared swoon-worthy pictures and a video of their new kitten ‘Whiskey’ and have taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the pictures, Kelly wrote, "Welcome Whiskey to the Gang.”

The first photo shows Whiskey, who appears to be a Savannah cat, yawning in a cat tree and appearing to be set for a long afternoon nap.

In the second photo, Fox, 35, and Kelly are dressed in complimentary cheetah-print pyjamas. Kelly is dressed in purple with pink hair and layered necklaces, while Jennifer's Body star is dressed in a bright pink PJ set and smiles for the camera with their new furry pet.

Whiskey snuggles up to Kelly in a third picture, and a fourth photo shows Whiskey and Kelly sleeping in bed together, with the cat snuggled up behind him. In the last slide — an adorable video — Whiskey is attempting to hold Kelly's hand as the two snuggle.

For unversed, Kelly and Fox confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier that year. 


