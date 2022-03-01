Idris Elba to collab with Jay Z for new music after announcing acting break

Idris Elba distant himself from acting career to focus on new music as he's reportedly geared up for collaboration with Jay Z.

According to Metro, the 49-year-old actor is gearing up to focus on his career as a musician which he overlooked in favour of Hollywood all these years.

“Idris is working on a full length record and has been working with a group of independent artists on it,” the source spilled to the outlet.

“People don’t realise this, but he has a label which releases music from artists from all walks of life and is now working with them and others on his own record. It will pull from all of his inspirations,” it added.

“Besides his existing tracks with Stefflon Don and LaShana Latrice, he is in talks with Tinie Tempah, Jay Z and Popcaan to see what they can do,” the publication reported.

Idris Elba gears up for his full-length album

The source also shared that the actor has been preparing his music for long.

“He has been in studio sessions in between shooting the Luther movie and wants to make an album that is just as diverse as his filmography,” the insider noted.

“He doesn’t see this as a side project. He plans on committing to this full time,” it added.