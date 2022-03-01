Prince Charles' wife Camilla known as Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales: Here's Why

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has never been known as the Princess of Wales despite being Prince Charles' wife.



Charles was given the Prince of Wales title back in 1958 by his mother Queen Elizabeth II. But Camilla, who tied the knot with Prince Charles in 2005, is known as the Duchess of Cornwall rather than the Princess of Wales.

Technically Camilla has been the Princess of Wales as women who marry into the Royal Family usually take the equivalent of their husband's title. However, she has never publicly used the Princess of Wales title out of respect to Charles' late ex-wife, Princess Diana.

Diana was titled Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales following her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, although she had to drop the HRH following their divorce in 1996.

But Prince William and Prince Harry's mother was still allowed to use the title she had made so famous, and she was known as Diana, Princess of Wales until she died in 1997.



Princess Diana and Charles' marriage had been embroiled by rumours of his affair with then-Camilla Parker Bowles, so it was reportedly decided Camilla would not be known as Princess of Wales once married to Charles.



When Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005 it was announced she would use the equivalent of Charles' Duke of Cornwall title, becoming the Duchess of Cornwall. With regards to the succession, it was also agreed that she would not be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles is King.

It was believed Camilla would be known as Princess Consort rather than Queen Consort when Charles becomes king. But, nearly after two decades, this notion was finally struck down by the Queen on her Jubilee in February.

On the eve of her Accession Day this year, the Queen put an end to rumours of Camilla's future title once and for all, saying: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."