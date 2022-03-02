Courteney Cox reveals she sold her house due to a ghost

Courteney Cox has revealed that she sold her house due to a ghost.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel live on Monday, the "Friends" actress said shared the story about a supernatural experience that forced her to sell her house.

Cox appeared on the show to promote her upcoming horror-comedy series "Shining Vale".

Asked if she ever had her own experience with ghosts, the actress answered, “I have had one.” She the shared a story about her former home in Los Angeles.

The home was previously owned by Gypsy Rose Lee, and then Carole King. She said when King came to visit one day, the singer and songwriter gave her some insight into the house’s past.

“She said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox told Kimmel. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’

“But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed.”