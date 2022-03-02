Coronavirus positivity rate drops further in Pakistan

A paramedic checks body temperature of a woman with a temperature gun. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan dropped further as the country's daily coronavirus case count continues to decline, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning.



As per the latest NCOC stats, only 765 new infections were detected overnight after 34,296 diagnostic tests were conducted by the national COVID-19 body countrywide.

The new cases pushed Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate down to 2.23%, while the overall case count rose to 1,510,986.

However, the country's daily COVID-19 death toll witnessed a slight rise as 22 more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.



The new deaths placed Pakistan's COVID-19 death tally at 30,218.

Meanwhile, 2,307 people infected with the virus recovered overnight, taking the number of active cases down to 35,523. However, 981 patients are still in critical care units.