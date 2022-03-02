 
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Jason Momoa says Lisa Bonet is 'still family' as he cheers Zoe Kravitz for Batman

Jason Momoa maintains he is still family with wife Lisa Bonet after dropping split news.

Momoa, who attended Batman premiere to cheer Cat Woman aka Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, shared his excitement ahead of the movie.

“Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies,” the Game of Thrones star told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. 

“We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?” he added.

Momoa attended the event with daughter Lola, 14, and son Noakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with Bonet.

“We’re just so proud,” Momoa, 42, added.

His statement comes after the actor joined Zoe's boyfriend, Channing Tatum, for the movie.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” he captioned photos of himself posing with the “Magic Mike” star. 

