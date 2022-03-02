Petrol, diesel prices slashed as Pakistan has more money right now: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — YouTube Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that relief was given to Pakistanis in terms of reduction in electricity charges and petrol prices as the country now has more money.

Addressing a ceremony to launch the disbursement of interest-free loans for people of low-income groups under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the premier said that loans worth Rs2 million will be disbursed to citizens to help them build their houses.

Under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme — a component of the prime minister’s vision for poverty alleviation — loans worth Rs407 billion would be disbursed among the youth, women, farmers and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.



During this period, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs56 billion for this purpose.

The key objective of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme is to provide relief to the low-income group and increase economic growth.

