Kanye West confirms his romance with Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones

US rapper Kanye West has confirmed his romance with his former wife Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones.



The Stronger singer took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news item that also carries a sweet photo of him with Chaney from their recent outing.

The news post reads: “It appears #Ye and his new boo #CharneyJones are going strong.”

He shared the photo with a heart emoji in the caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lovebirds.

Chaney reposted the same on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, she posted a selfie with Kanye West on Monday after spending several days together partying in Miami.

Kanye confirmed his relationship with Charney days after reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.

The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.