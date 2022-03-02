 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘Pathaan’

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced the release date of his much-awaited film Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Khan turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared the teaser of the Pathaan saying it will be released in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.

He said, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…

“See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” he concluded.

Deepika and John Abraham also shared the same teaser with release date.

Deepika said, “Pathaan is here. In cinemas on 25th January, 2023.”

John Abraham said, “PATHAAN, Arriving in theatres on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”


