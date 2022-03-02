 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Netflix’s director of independent films, Christina Rogers brought this news forward in an official statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogers was quoted saying, “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

While no details into the upcoming projects have yet been revealed, this project is sure to catapult Lohan back into the realm of Hollywood’s A-listers ever since her personal life overshadowed everything.

For those unversed, Lohan has long since suffered from drug and alcohol problems, but it seems she’s turned everything around.

With the announcement of her engagement to financier Bader Shammas, appears ready to walk down the red carpet for another shot at international success on the streaming platform.

More From Entertainment:

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday
The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house
Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency
Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'
Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘Pathaan’
Blake Shelton recalls dad’s parenting examples as stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s kids

Blake Shelton recalls dad’s parenting examples as stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s kids
Kanye West fires third divorce attorney, 'unsure' rapper branded very 'difficult'

Kanye West fires third divorce attorney, 'unsure' rapper branded very 'difficult'

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to 'The Batman'
Kanye West confirms his romance with Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones

Kanye West confirms his romance with Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones
Queen Elizabeth made savage remark at local puppy barking to Putin in 2003

Queen Elizabeth made savage remark at local puppy barking to Putin in 2003

Latest

view all