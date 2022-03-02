 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Katy Perry dives into the creation of ‘psychedelic’ Las Vegas Residency

Lyricist and singer Katy Perry gets candid about the process she underwent to bring her transcendent ideas for the Las Vegas Residency alive.

The singer expressed it all while speaking with Variety magazine and started off by hailing her team for bringing her vision to light.

“Really it’s my team that allows me to make these dreams reality and let me push as far as I can possibly go,” she began by admitting.

“I created the show with some of my long-time directors and producers that have helped me imagine other big worldwide tours.”

“I don’t think they’re very surprised by my requests anymore because we’ve been working together for so long,” the singer event went on to quip.

“We were working on this over Thanksgiving and Christmas when you really can’t get any packages on time, so we were under the gun to make it all happen in a timely matter. And at our opening show (Dec. 29), it was by the grace of God that we had everything there.”

befor“You know, we had a couple twisted ankles as people where trying to figure out how to maneuver different props, and there was a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that went on to get this show up.”

