Wednesday Mar 02 2022
'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Sydney Sweeney is has found her one true love! 

The 24-year-old star, who rose to fame overnight after playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria, is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

The diva was spotted with a ring on her left finger Monday morning in California.

"The HBO star’s sparkler was on full display as she was photographed chatting with a friend out in Encino, Calif., on Monday," reports Page Six.

For her day out, Sweeney was dressed in a pink zip-up hoodie, black leggings and Ugg boots. She paired her look with sunglasses.

Sweeney began dating Davino, 37, in 2018, as per Elle magazine. The actress has kept her relationship private ever since. 

