Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Julia Fox breaks silence on relationship with Kanye West

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Julia Fox once again breaks silence over her relationship with Kanye West after being accused of ‘fishing for fame’.

The star got candida bout it all while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

In Fox’s eyes, Kanye West and their former romance “was the best thing that could have happened to me."

She labelled it akin to getting a ‘new lease on life’ and explained how Kanye brought back something she thought to have had abandoned long ago.

To a degree, it felt more "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

This claim comes as Fox was asked if romance was back in the books for her at the premiere. There she began with a quip and admitted, "I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," Fox said. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now."

As for her post-split relationship with West, Fox said they're on good terms, sharing, "We're still friends, yeah."

