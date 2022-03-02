 
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Federal Shariat Court says women must return 100% of Haq Mehr in khula cases

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

  • Court declares returning only 25% of Haq Mehr in case of khula against rules of Shariah.
  • Court imposes rule in province of Punjab.
  • Federal court directs Punjab government to amend law within six months.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court on Wednesday declared that returning only 25% of Haq Mehr in the case of khula (woman's right to divorce) is against the rules of the Shariah.

Haq Mehr is an obligatory payment made by the husband to his wife at the time of marriage in the form of money, jewellery, home goods, furniture or any other form of property.

According to the decision, a woman seeking khula from her husband will have to return 100% of Haq Mehr.

The federal court has imposed the rule in the province of Punjab, while the provincial government has been directed to amend the law within six months.

Earlier, the Punjab Family Court Act had directed women to return 25% of Haq Mehr if they sought a khula from their husbands. 

Thumbnail image: AFP/File 

