Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Kate Middleton may become 'strain' on Prince William: report

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Kate Middleton may become ‘strain’ on Prince William: report

Royal experts fear Kate Middleton might become viewed as a strain on Prince William once new roles become cemented.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton spoke of this possibility during his interview with a royal source.

According to MailOnline the source claimed, “What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own.”

"They'll go to the same country, but she'll go her way and he'll go his," they further admitted.

Thus there is a possibility that, "That can have its difficulties because then you see the Press will only be following her jobs.”

"And that's what happened with Charles and Diana. William will be seen as the boring bloke in the blue suit.”


