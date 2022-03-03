 
Thursday Mar 03 2022
Prince Harry 'mad in love', would move mountains for beloved Meghan Markle

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Prince Harry would always go out of his way for beloved wife Meghan Markle, says royal expert.

Speaking to the To Di For Daily podcast, Royal author Tom Quinn declared that Harry's ultimate goal in life is to make his Duchess happy.

The Duke of Sussex would do anything to “make her happy," said Mr Quin.

“I think he’s just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy," he added.

It is speculated that Harry and Meghan might return as 'part-time' royals when Queen dies and father Charles becomes King.

“When Charles is King, they may be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be.

“I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry's father after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, ‘okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine," Mr Quin said earlier.

At Hollywood’s Images Awards ceremony on Saturday, Harry and Meghan accepted an honour for their philanthropic efforts.

While Meghan confessed she feels they were “brought together for a reason", Harry added: “We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

