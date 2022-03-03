 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'star-like' fame could bring Charles-Diana fate to Prince William?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

FileFootage

Kate Middleton is following the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as she finds spotlight with her royal duties.

The 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is drawing comparisons to the deceased Princess, as royal experts laud her confidence and ability to shine.

Robert Jobson in his recent interview with Mark Dolan on GB News stated that Kate is the 'new Diana.'

When Mr Dolan asked Jobson if Kate could evolve into becoming more like her mother-in-law, citing expert Dan Wootton, the royal biographer said: “I think she has the quality, there is no doubt about it."

“She is far more confident than she was, she speaks eloquently, she was fantastic on her recent visit to Copenhagen.

“She was on top form, really, she has been more relaxed even though she is with Prince William.

“So I think she has certainly got the ability to be a new star and one day, of course, she may take that title that was made famous by Diana, Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales.

“I do believe that she has got so much to offer. She is the rising star of the family.”

Earlier, Mr Wootton suggested how Kate is ready to fly 'solo.'

“What will happen is that when the couple go on visits abroad it will be more like what Charles and Diana did, where they each branch out and do more engagements on their own," he said.

“They will go to the same country, but she will go her way and he will go his," Mr Wootton added.

More From Entertainment:

Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'

Britons reject Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as part-time royals: 'Bridge is burnt'
Miley Cyrus thanked Lizzo for lauding viral dance move in TED Talk

Miley Cyrus thanked Lizzo for lauding viral dance move in TED Talk

Courteney Cox talks haunted LA home ‘because of ghosts’: ‘Couldn’t be alone’

Courteney Cox talks haunted LA home ‘because of ghosts’: ‘Couldn’t be alone’
Camilla, future Queen, sheds tears for Ukrainians: 'Praying for you'

Camilla, future Queen, sheds tears for Ukrainians: 'Praying for you'
‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns home to L.A amid Russian invasion

‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy returns home to L.A amid Russian invasion

Kanye West, Tristan Thompson bonding over heart break from Kardashian sisters?

Kanye West, Tristan Thompson bonding over heart break from Kardashian sisters?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy journey from 'hit comedian' to 'war hero' laid bare

Volodymyr Zelenskyy journey from 'hit comedian' to 'war hero' laid bare
Prince Harry 'mad in love', would move mountains for beloved Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'mad in love', would move mountains for beloved Meghan Markle
Dua Lipa sued for allegedly copying hit song 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa sued for allegedly copying hit song 'Levitating'
Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in EAZY after Kim Kardashian declared single

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in EAZY after Kim Kardashian declared single
Britney Spears outs her parents in slamming Instagram post: 'THE CHILD KNOWS'

Britney Spears outs her parents in slamming Instagram post: 'THE CHILD KNOWS'
Kim Kardashian, legally single, never looking back at toxic Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, legally single, never looking back at toxic Kanye West

Latest

view all