Camilla, future Queen, sheds tears for Ukrainians: 'Praying for you'

Camilla Parker, future Queen consort, was reportedly teary-eyed after meeting Ukranians in London.

The Duchess of Cornwall accompanied her husband, Prince of Wales, to Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, where the couple consoled the war-stricken people.

The husband and wife were also told about the suffering of the residents caused by Russian Invasion.

Speaking to the wife of the Ukrainian ambassador, Camilla said that she was 'praying' for the war-torn country.

Her spokesman added: "No one could fail to be moved by the appalling scenes of Ukrainians fleeing their homes and the duchess wanted to help in whatever way she could."



Charles, on the other hand, lifted spirits of the devastated Ukranians, highlighting their “extraordinary bravery and fortitude," reports Daily Mail.



Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to bomb Kharkiv, leaving the city in shambles.

Ukraine's parliament added that Russians have also attacked the city of Izyum, causing eight casualties.