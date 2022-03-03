 
Thursday Mar 03 2022
Robert Pattinson throws ‘top secret’ ‘Batman’ after party with Pete Davidson

The Batman star Robert Pattinson threw a ‘top secret’ after-party at Pete Davidson’s hip new Pebble Bar
The Batman star Robert Pattinson treated his friends to a ‘top secret’ after-party following his latest flick’s premiere, and according to Page Six, he chose Pete Davidson’s hip new Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center as the venue!

That’s not all, a close source also told the publication that despite Davidson’s apparent beef with Kanye West, his tunes were on repeat through the night.

“I heard a lot of Kanye. Not many people knew about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye,” a source told Page Six.

According to the insider, Davidson actually hosted the party but was not in attendance because “he was stuck on set filming.”

However, it is believed that Pattinson and Davidson “set the party up there” together.

“Pete was honoured to have the first party at Pebble Bar for The Batman premiere,” said the source.

In attendance were Pattinson’s The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz with her boyfriend Channing Tatum and step-dad Jason Momoa, who were seen hanging out together.

Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Evan Mock were also spotted.

Davidson is reportedly an investor in the bar alongside other stars including Justin Theroux, Jason Sudeikis, and Mark Ronson. 

