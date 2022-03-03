Wendy Williams hands ex-publicist cease and desist over unauthorized statement

Wendy Williams has officially slapped her former PR agent, Howard Bragman with a cease and desist letter to combat his recent slew of unauthorized statements on her behalf.

This revelation has been made public as a result of the court documents that have been obtained by The Sun.

According to their findings, Williams hit back believing "I have been advised by Wendy that she has not authorized your office to make any statements on her behalf and I ask that you immediately retract your statements from all media outlets."

The extract further goes on to read, "Additionally, Wendy advises that you are not her authorized representative so I ask that you refrain from making any further statements on her behalf."

This move comes shortly after an unauthorized statement was leaked to another leading media house by the former publicist.

Ms Williams even addressed everything personally before taking legal action and it came as part of social media post that read, "Mr. Bragman, Although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury."