 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Amal Clooney stuns onlookers as she puts on a stylish display in knitted vest and flared jeans

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Amal Clooney stuns onlookers as she puts on a stylish display in knitted vest and flared jeans

George Clooney's sweet wife Amal Clooney left onlookers awe-struck as she flaunted her svelte figure in knitted vest and flared jeans in NYC on Saturday.

The 44-year-old human rights attorney looked smashing in her stylish ensemble of jeans and a knitted vest as she enjoyed another day in the Big Apple with her mother Baria Alamuddin, who followed close behind her while leaving the hotel.

Amal Clooney stuns onlookers as she puts on a stylish display in knitted vest and flared jeans

The gorgeous lady has been spending time in New York City this week for work, and catching up with her US friends.

Clooney raised voice on potential war crimes perpetrated by Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine during an informal meeting of the Security Council.

Amal Clooney showed off her svelte figure in the nude vest which she teamed with dark blue flared denim. To elevate her look, she shades and carried a suede bag, while her long curled locks were left loose around her shoulders.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping

Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Latest

view all