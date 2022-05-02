Piers Morgan reacts as Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series

Outspoken senior journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to the news that Netflix has dropped Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl.'



The former Good Morning Britain presenter turned to Twitter and retweeted a Deadline Hollywood tweet which reads: “#MeghanMarkle series cut by @netflix as unroyal reality kicks in for stock sagging streamer.”

Reacting to it, Morgan said, “Oh no! I do hope nobody rang the boss of Netflix to demand they fire her…”

Streaming platform Netflix said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content.

Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.