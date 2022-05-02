 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan reacts as Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Piers Morgan reacts as Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series
Piers Morgan reacts as Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series

Outspoken senior journalist Piers Morgan has reacted to the news that Netflix has dropped Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl.'

The former Good Morning Britain presenter turned to Twitter and retweeted a Deadline Hollywood tweet which reads: “#MeghanMarkle series cut by @netflix as unroyal reality kicks in for stock sagging streamer.”

Reacting to it, Morgan said, “Oh no! I do hope nobody rang the boss of Netflix to demand they fire her…”

Streaming platform Netflix said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content.

Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

David Beckham regrets not keeping Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz's wedding gift for himself

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping

Rihanna fully enjoying her pregnancy, dancing and rapping
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Latest

view all