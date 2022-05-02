Bill Murray reacts to allegations of ‘workplace misconduct’

Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray wears his heart on his sleeve and offers insight into what went through his mind prior to receiving workplace misconduct allegations.

The star weighed in on everything during his interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick.



There he was quoted saying, “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”

Allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” in the workplace has caused the Aziz Ansari film, Being Mortal, to be put on halt.

Citing his age and the changing rules Mr Murry added, “I’ve been doing not much else but thinking about it for the last week or two … you know, the world’s different than it was when I was a little kid.”

“What I always thought was funny as a little kid isn’t necessarily the same as what’s funny now. Things change and the time’s changed. So, it’s important for me to figure it out.”

“We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other, I think,” at the end of the day.

So “If we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further, working together or making the movie as well.”

“What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of.”

He also dubbed it “quite an education” for him and quipped, “I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore.”

“That’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”

The allegation was made by one of the females on the set and according to sources the woman alleges, “He was very hands-on touchy, not in any personal areas, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail — but always in a comedic way.”

The insider also admitted, “It is a fine line and everybody loves Bill, but while his conduct is not illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.”