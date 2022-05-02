Selena Gomez unveils mental health campaign

 
Monday May 02 2022
Monday May 02, 2022

Selena Gomez takes to social media to announce the launch of a brand new mental health campaign titled Your Words Matter.

The campaign is in collaboration with the singer’s own makeup line, Rare Beauty and talks of the “powerful impact” of words for Mental Health Awareness month.

The 29-year-old is well known for her advocacy and aims to “educate on the power of your words when talking about mental health” via this initiative.

The singer even shared a screen-grabbed note straight from her notes app and it read, “Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health."

She concluded by adding, "Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use… because they matter.”


