Monday May 02 2022
ACLU executive calls Amber Heard's op-ed 'an ad'

Monday May 02, 2022

An executive from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Terence Dougherty just made a shockingly accidental claim against Amber Heard’s op-ed and branded it ‘an ad’.

He made the admission while speaking in his pre-recorded deposition for the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

He was quoted saying, “These are further communications among employees, staff members in the development department, regarding the placement of Amber’s ad and the finalization of the op-ed piece. Not ad, I’m sorry.”

The entire slip up occurred after the executive started recounting the creation of the draft, the back-and-forth emails with one of his staffers and the timeline where Ms Heard was “shopping around” for publication.

The article was pitched with the query, “[We’re] wondering if we might interest you in a piece by Amber Heard (who, as you may recall, was beaten up during her brief marriage to Johnny Depp), on what the incoming Congress can do to help protect women in similar situations.”

Before concluding the executive also admitted that the ALCU timed the pitch to coincide with the release of Aquaman and capitalize on its publicity. 

