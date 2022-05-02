 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s nuptials unleashed ‘resentment’ at life in ‘royal goldfish bowl’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry’s pent up frustration over the royal ‘goldfish bowl’ was ‘unleashed’ after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Ian Lloyd made this shocking revelation according to Express UK.

He began by admitting, “I think there’s something inside him that marriage has unleashed - a sort of resentment about what he did [...] and what life is like in the Royal Family.”

“I think had he not met Meghan, he would have carried on in this country, doing the Invictus Games and other sorts of avenues, but, perhaps, sort of increasingly unfulfilled.”

