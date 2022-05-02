Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson broke his silence on being harassed by Kanye West as the Saturday Night Live star took a dig at the rapper during his weekend’s Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

The audience burst into laughter as the comedian grabbed the microphone to headline two stand-up shows Pete Davidson and Best Friends at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Friday.

During his performance, Davidson looked back at an eventful year which kicked off with an AIDS scare which was referring to the rumours sparked by the Donda 2 rapper earlier this year.

Davidson also poked fun at West sending Kim Kardashians a truck full of roses.

Comparing the hip-hop artists to Robin Williams' hit 1993 film Mrs Doubtfire, the 28-year-old comedian said, “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs Doubtfire?”