 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West
Pete Davidson breaks silence on being harassed by Kanye West

Pete Davidson broke his silence on being harassed by Kanye West as the Saturday Night Live star took a dig at the rapper during his weekend’s Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

The audience burst into laughter as the comedian grabbed the microphone to headline two stand-up shows Pete Davidson and Best Friends at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Friday.

During his performance, Davidson looked back at an eventful year which kicked off with an AIDS scare which was referring to the rumours sparked by the Donda 2 rapper earlier this year.

Davidson also poked fun at West sending Kim Kardashians a truck full of roses.

Comparing the hip-hop artists to Robin Williams' hit 1993 film Mrs Doubtfire, the 28-year-old comedian said, “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs Doubtfire?”

More From Entertainment:

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance

Carrie Underwood pays homage to late Naomi Judd during Stagecoach Performance
Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest

Rihanna seen dancing and rapping during A$AP Rocky's first performance after arrest
From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments

From Rihanna to Lady Gaga, here’s a look back at Met Gala’s most memorable moments
Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Avril Lavigne’s shows put on hold due to Covid-19 case on tour

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck start construction of their marital home?
Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday

Kate Middleton thanks to all for ‘lovely’ messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday
Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant wishes late daughter Gianna Bryant on her 16th Birthday
Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?

Prince William planning Windsor move to secure line of succession?
Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend

Princess Charlotte marks seventh birthday with a special friend
Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian appears to lose her curves in lead up to the Met Gala

Jada Pinkett Smith once asked Tupac Shakur not to beat up Will Smith, reveals rapper's friend: Video

Jada Pinkett Smith once asked Tupac Shakur not to beat up Will Smith, reveals rapper's friend: Video

Latest

view all