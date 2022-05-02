 
Katy Perry responds to ‘her funny fall’ on American Idol in Mermaid costume: Video

By
Web Desk

Katy Perry has always created buzz on social media for her quirky outfit choices whether on red carpet or television shows.

Interestingly, this time, the Roar hit-maker had recently donned the Ariel mermaid costume for American Idol's latest Disney themed episode on Sunday.

Perry shared the video of her funny fall on Instagram in which the singer-songwriter wasn’t comfortable in her mermaid costume and this is why she tumbled down the chair at the beginning of the show.

In the reel, the host Ryan Seacrest's introduction was interrupted by a crashing noise after which he was seen reacting in shock. 

Later on, the camera panned to the crooner who fell off from the chair and was then helped by her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The video of her fall created buzz on social media and not only fans but even singer herself enjoyed a good laugh over the incident.

She captioned the post as, “Flippin’ your fins you don’t get too far."

Watch here:



