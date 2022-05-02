 
entertainment
Monday May 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's fans react after Pete Davidson rescued his ladylove from humiliation

By
Web Desk

Monday May 02, 2022

Kim Kardashians fans react after Pete Davidson rescued his ladylove from humiliation
Kim Kardashian's fans react after Pete Davidson rescued his ladylove from humiliation

Kim Kardashian’s fans reacted after Pete Davidson rescued his ladylove from humiliation during their grand entry at the White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday.

A leaked video shows the 41-year-old reality star making her way through the crowd with beau Pete and taking an unfortunate stumble.

The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, looked amazing as they made their way through the crowd, but a fan captured the moment she seemingly stood on her dress and lost her way slightly.

In the video clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum can be seen grabbing her man's hand to compose herself before making their way around the corner and pretending it didn't happen.

The user captioned the video post: "Everybody shut up Kim almost fell."

And fans were quick to share their delight at the mishap in the comments section.

One user replied: "Aww I think someone accidentally stepped on the train of her dress. She handled it well, I would have fallen flat on my a**."

Another wrote: "The guy behind her is trying to take her down."

A third said: "My back hurts just watching that," while a fourth commented: "Awww Pete helping her that's so cute! Everyone talking s*** all shocked that she's so rigid about her public image... wonder why!"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'

Meghan Markle asked to start proving things: 'Cut the trash out'
Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'

Prince Harry told not to go against Camilla in memoir: 'She is the future'
Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'

Netflix discovering 'brutal reality' of Meghan, knows it made 'biggest mistake'
Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle blow as Netflix cameras not allowed in Buckingham Palace
'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks

'Fake-priest' tricks Queen guards to enter Windsor Castle barracks
Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!

Meghan Markle animated series axed by Netflix under $100m deal!
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala

From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian: Best dressed at 2022 Met Gala
The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit

The Kardashians beat Blac Chyna in defamation lawsuit
Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake

Victoria Beckham CANNOT stop laughing over David Beckham birthday cake
Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms

Amber Heard in Aquaman for 'less than 10 minutes' as role-scrapping petition looms
ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks

ALL Kardashian-Jenner sisters spotted at the Met Gala: Check out their breathtaking looks
Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Prince William ANNOYED of Kate Middleton’s mom Carole amid royal row

Latest

view all