Tuesday May 03 2022
Shoaib Malik and his ‘pyaari ammi’ wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik with his mother. — Twitter/@realshoaibmalik
LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik Tuesday wished his fans Eid Mubarak in a special video message recorded along with his “pyaari si ammi jaan”.

Taking to Twitter, Malik posted a video with his mother to wish Muslims ‘Happy Eid’. 

“May Almighty Allah shower his blessing upon you and your family. Wishing you all the happiness and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr," he captained the video.

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Fitr with traditional zeal and fervour today without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in two years.

The day witnesses traditional food items being prepared at home. Large prayer gatherings were held to mark the auspicious occasion, while special prayers were made for the country's stability and prosperity.

