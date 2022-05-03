 
entertainment
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey dead at 16

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has passed away at the age of 16, Page Six reported on Tuesday, April 3.

The news was confirmed and shared by Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, on Facebook early on Monday, in a post that read: “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone.”

She added: “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

While Gatterman did not share the cause behind her daughter’s untimely death, reports online suggest that Posey was killed in a car crash in Las Vegas.

Page Six reached out the Las Vegas police department for details, however, no confirmation has been provided yet.

Posey starred in the TLC reality series which featured several families preparing their kids for beauty pageants.

The young aspiring model kept up with pageantry into her tweens, and had even announced in January that she would be competing in the Miss Washington Teen USA competition. 

