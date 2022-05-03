 
entertainment
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s health reportedly ‘perilous’ amid rising royal uncertainty

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

File Footage


Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is struggling with increasingly ‘perilous’ health as the monarchy continues to be rocked by controversies one after the other, a royal expert has claimed according to Express UK.

Talking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, royal author Tina Brown stated that the royal family has relied on the Queen to be a stabilizing force in the face of controversies and scandals in earlier days, however, as the 96-year-old monarch struggles with health concerns, there’s been more uncertainty.

Brown, the author of The Palace Papers, said: “In times past, the various ructions that sort of shook the House of Windsor always could rely on Her Majesty the Queen to keep calm and carry on. And of course, this time with the latest IED explosions that have been happening, it's happening at a time of the Queen's much more perilous health and a time which is really the twilight of her reign.”

She went on to state: “So that adds much more of a sort of high-stakes edge to the situation at the moment.”

Brown also put some blame on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been in the news for the past year for their repeated blows to the royal household. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle faces another blow days after Netflix dropped ‘Pearl’

Meghan Markle faces another blow days after Netflix dropped ‘Pearl’
Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit

Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit
‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’

‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’
Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas
Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday

Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday
Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous
US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit

US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit
Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala
Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Latest

view all