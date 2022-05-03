 
entertainment
Tuesday May 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘hated every second of pointless’ Australian tour with Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 03, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in Australia in October 2018 to adoring crowds, but according to latest claims, the Duchess of Sussex ‘hated every second’ of the ‘pointless’ tour, reported GB News.

The bombshell allegations came in royal author Tina Brown’s latest book, The Palace Papers, in which she claimed that a Palace insider spilled Meghan’s true feelings about the trip to Australia, during which she was also in the early stages of her first pregnancy.

While Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome as they visited Sydney, Melbourne, Fraser Island and Dubbo, the duchess reportedly remained confused about the trip.

In her book, Brown quoted a source as saying: “So, Meghan must have been thrilled with it all … right? No. She apparently hated every second of it. She didn't understand why things were set up in that way.”

“Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the Opera House, it was very much like, 'What's the purpose? I don't understand this,” she wrote.

The claims seem to be supported by a The Times report that came out last year and claimed that Meghan found the Australia trip ‘silly’.


More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber reveals he had an ‘emotional breakdown’ after marrying Hailey Bieber
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit

Johnny Depp is trilled after judge refuses Amber Heard’s plea to dismiss defamation suit
‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’

‘Doctor Strange’ tests appeal of movie ‘multiverse’
Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on second pregnancy with husband Joe Jonas
Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday

Princess Eugenie sends love to husband Jack Brooksbank on his birthday
Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian evokes US history at Met Gala
Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous
US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit

US judge rejects Amber Heard request to dismiss Johnny Depp defamation suit
Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala
Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet

Kim Kardashian binges on pizza, donuts after strict Met Gala diet
Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’

Bill Gates on whether he cheated on ex-Melinda: ‘I made mistakes’

Latest

view all