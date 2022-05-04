 
US poll called verbal plaster to cover Meghan Markle's disappointment

Support for Meghan Markle as US president is growing because Joe Biden has lost ground with voters , said results of a poll conducted in the United States.

But a senior royal expert is not ready to believe "a word of it". She thinks it is a verbal plaster to cover Meghan's disappointment at being cold shouldered by Netflix."

Angela Levin, a royal biographer who is known as a critic of Meghan and Harry, said, "Don't believe a word of it. It sounds like a verbal plaster to cover Meghan's disappointment at being cold shouldered by Netflix. In any case she is too thin skinned to take the hard criticism and investigations that a senior politician has to bear."

