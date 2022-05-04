 
Wednesday May 04 2022
Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe dress for Met Gala

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Kim Kardashian admitted to losing 16 pounds in under a month to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian’s commitment to her Met Gala look this year is admirable; the starlet admitted to losing 16 pounds in under a month to fit into the iconic dress originally worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962!

Talking to Vogue guest host La La Anthony, 41-year-old Kardashian shared just how difficult it was to not just source the iconic dress but also fitting in it.

“It was like preparing for a role,” said Kardashian, who reportedly got her hands on the dress after multiple under-cover trips to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, who have had the dress with them after acquiring it for over $5 million in 2016!

Kardashian also shared that the Ripley’s team didn’t think she could fit into the dress at first, which made her want to fit even more and fuelled her commitment. 

