Wednesday May 04 2022
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian seemingly can’t get over the first Met Gala as the reality star continued to recall unforgettable moments from the extravaganza event, held on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the Good American co-founder dropped a series of pictures to take her fans behind the glamour-filled event.

Khloe looked gorgeous while pouting her lips with Kylie Jenner as the divas flaunted their outfits in the first two pictures.

The 37-year-old was stunned in a golden dazzling outfit and matching gold-framed sunglasses in another photo.

Khloe successfully managed to turn heads amid her maiden red carpet walk at the Met in a Moschino gown that perfectly complimented her curves.

Her looks were enhanced by black opera-length gloves, shawl and slicked hair.

Kylie, on the hand, arrived at the event in a whir ballgown, featuring a body-hugging corset and a traditional veil. She also wore a white baseball cap backwards. 


