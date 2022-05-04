 
pakistan
Wednesday May 04 2022
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Governor urges COAS to play his 'role' in implementation of Constitutional framework in Punjab

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Wednesday May 04, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema (R). Photo: Twitter
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema (R). Photo: Twitter   

  • Punjab governor urges COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his role in implementing the constitutional framework in the province.
  • Appeals to the army chief to play his role to restore people’s confidence in provincial and federal governments.
  • Hamza Shahbaz is the main character behind all the unconstitutional actions in Punjab, he tells the prime minister. 

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday penned a letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa urging him to play his due role in the implementation of constitutional framework in the province.

Expressing his concerns over the prevailing political crisis in the province, the Punjab governor appealed to the army chief to play his role to restore people’s confidence in provincial and federal governments.

Related items

Meanwhile, he also sent copies of his letters to the prime minister and the president over the Punjab crisis to the army chief.

Earlier in the day, Omar Sarfraz Cheema wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the political and constitutional crisis in the province.

In the letter, the Punjab governor vowed to protect the country’s Constitution by utilising all of his skills and abilities. 

“No power can bar me from stopping your son's unconstitutional actions,” the governor told the PM. 

Declaring Usman Buzdar’s resignation as controversial, Cheema accused the PML-N of securing the support of PTI’s defected lawmakers and added that the turncoats were even presented before the media.

“Hamza Shahbaz has taken advantage of being the son of the prime minister,” he wrote, adding that he is the "main character" behind all the unconstitutional actions in Punjab.

The governor said that the Punjab Assembly secretary had apprised him about the violations of laws relating to the “fraud election” for the post of chief ministership.

He maintained that the advocate general Punjab had also declared the election as “illegal”. The advocate general had also identified legal flaws in the elections of the deputy speaker.

The governor further said that he had written a letter to the president to bring all the facts into his knowledge and sought his guidance in this regard.

IG Punjab and the chief secretary played an "evil role" in the recent election for the CM’s slot, he alleged, adding that the officers besieged the Governor House in the name of the security ahead of the oath-taking ceremony. The chief secretary also tried to pressurise the governor.

“You, as prime minister, dragged the country towards political crisis by using your powers unconstitutionally,” he accused the prime minister.

“You, your son and Maryam Nawaz are nominated in criminal cases”, the governor said, adding that it is the country’s "bad luck" that the PM and Punjab CM were on key post despite being on bails.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'

Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Mianwali on Friday to kick off campaign for 'real freedom'
We have requested Riyadh not to withdraw deposits given to SBP: Miftah Ismail

We have requested Riyadh not to withdraw deposits given to SBP: Miftah Ismail
Shireen Mazari writes letter to UN rights chief on Rana Sanaullah's appointment as interior minister

Shireen Mazari writes letter to UN rights chief on Rana Sanaullah's appointment as interior minister
Masjid-e-Nabawi case: Sheikh Rasheed's nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Masjid-e-Nabawi case: Sheikh Rasheed's nephew sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
‘Press freedom predator’: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan after media watchdog downgrades Pakistan

‘Press freedom predator’: PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Imran Khan after media watchdog downgrades Pakistan
Those spreading rumours about PML-Q will fail: Chaudhry Shujaat

Those spreading rumours about PML-Q will fail: Chaudhry Shujaat
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings

PM Shehbaz Sharif calls President, tri-services chiefs and bigwigs to extend Eid greetings
Pakistan drops further on World Press Freedom Index

Pakistan drops further on World Press Freedom Index
Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip

Shehbaz Gill returns to Pakistan after four-day US trip
PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince to work closely to broaden bilateral relations
Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir

Pakistan has great strengths to overcome challenges: Reza Baqir
Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms

Pakistan urges UN to fight burgeoning disinformation on social media platforms

Latest

view all