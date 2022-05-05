Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp

Over several hours of court testimony in Virginia on Wednesday, Amber Heard recalled her early childhood and her first interactions with the "charismatic" Johnny Depp on the set of 2011 movie The Rum Diary in Puerto Rico.



The pair reconnected on a press tour for the film several years later, during which Heard said they "fell in love".

The happiness of the early stages of their relationship, the 36-year-old actress added, were soon marred by disparaging comments he began making in 2012 - the same year she alleges that actor struck her for the first time.

"I will never forget it," she said of the first alleged incident of physical violence.

In her testimony, The Aquaman actress sought to portray the Pirates of the Caribbean star as someone who could be warm and kind, but who would fly into rages - sometimes at perceived infidelity- when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Amber Heard said he tried to conceal his substance abuse, which ranged from drinking spirits to taking "a lot" of cocaine.



"It would be accusations, accusations and then he would explode," Ms Heard said, adding that Mr Depp would slap and "backhand" her. After the fights, Ms Heard said he would "disappear".

"He'd come back clean and sober and he'd be extra nice and extra apologetic and we'd be good again," she added.

Heard also alleged Mr Depp conducted a "cavity search" on her after an altercation during a drug-fuelled desert party in Hicksville, California.