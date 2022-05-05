 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with "charismatic" Johnny Depp

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Amber Herd recalls her early childhood and first interactions with charismatic Johnny Depp

Over several hours of court testimony in Virginia on Wednesday, Amber Heard recalled her early childhood and her first interactions with the "charismatic" Johnny Depp on the set of 2011 movie The Rum Diary in Puerto Rico.

The pair reconnected on a press tour for the film several years later, during which Heard said they "fell in love".

The happiness of the early stages of their relationship, the 36-year-old  actress added, were soon marred by disparaging comments he began making in 2012 - the same year she alleges that actor struck her for the first time.

"I will never forget it," she said of the first alleged incident of physical violence.

In her testimony, The Aquaman actress sought to portray the Pirates of the Caribbean star as someone who could be warm and kind, but who would fly into rages - sometimes at perceived infidelity- when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Amber Heard said he tried to conceal his substance abuse, which ranged from drinking spirits to taking "a lot" of cocaine.

"It would be accusations, accusations and then he would explode," Ms Heard said, adding that Mr Depp would slap and "backhand" her. After the fights, Ms Heard said he would "disappear".

"He'd come back clean and sober and he'd be extra nice and extra apologetic and we'd be good again," she added.

Heard also alleged Mr Depp conducted a "cavity search" on her after an altercation during a drug-fuelled desert party in Hicksville, California.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for allegedly stealing Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend's look at Met Gala
Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden warns Prince Harry to back off Camilla 'warpath'
Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit

Amber Heard testifies in Johnny Depp’s libel suit
Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan may miss Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Jimmy Carr says Dave Chappelle's show was 'crazy' after attacker assaulted comedian on stage

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour

Dua Lipa reveals 'ticking off' good things ahead of her world tour
Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks

Kim Kardashian accused of ‘promoting extreme diet’ after she lost 16lbs in 3 weeks
Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala

Brooklyn Beckham closely skips awkward encounter with ex-girlfriend at Met Gala
Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’

Kanye West accused of using samples of pastor’s sermon in ‘Come To Life’
Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'

Cardi B reacts to Met Gala afterparty trolls: 'I hate it here'
Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Khloe Kardashian takes fans behind her first Met Gala appearance

Latest

view all