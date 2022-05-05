Kim Kardashian fears her hair will fall out after iconic Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian, who dyed her hair blonde to complete the iconic look at the red carpet event, admitted she is concerned that her hair may fall out in the bid to pull off her stunning look at the Met Gala on Monday.



Younger half-sister Kylie Jenner released a YouTube vlog on her channel on Wednesday which showcased the preparations into planning the Met Gala outfit.



One clip of the video saw Kylie, who wore an off-white wedding dress finished with a white baseball cap, trialling her outfit 24 hours before the event, with Kim coming into the room for conversation in which the 24-year-old said: "I cannot believe you're really dyeing your hair."

Kylie's daughter Stormi was in the room alongside Kendall Jenner, with Kim saying to her niece: "My hair is going to be blonde, like Elsa", in which Kylie replied: "You're so bold for that. You're so bold."



Kim added: "I've been doing this for 10 hours already. I'll risk getting my hair to fall out," before she got whisked away to continue preparing her Marilyn Monroe look."