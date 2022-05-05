 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’

Actress Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of trying to ‘choke’ her on a yacht.

The alleged incident occurred back in 2013, on a family trip with his teenage kids, in the middle of July.

The couple and Depp’s kids Lily-Rose and Jack were headed to the actor’s private Bahamian island.

Recounting the entire incident to the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, Ms Heard explained that the trip was a ‘goodbye’ to Depp’s Yacht which he intended to sell to JK Rowling.

There, she claimed Depp had a coffee cup filled with liquor and when his daughter noticed, she became agitated.

At that point Depp “playfully” threw himself off the boat “like a dead fish” and it ended up scaring the 14-year-old who broke down in tears, almost immediately thereafter.

The chokehold allegedly occurred after Ms Heard was accused, by her ex, of telling his daughter about the liquor stash.

At that point, Ms Heard alleges, “He slams me up by my neck and holds me there for a second and tells me he could [expletive] kill me and I was an embarrassment.”

“I was very, very, very much in love with this whole family now, and he's saying I'm embarrassing,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’
Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’
Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report

Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report
Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family
Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’

Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’
Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Latest

view all