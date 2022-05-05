Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly being “unable to do much except moan” about the Royal Family.

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo spoke of the ‘disaster’ in an interview with GB News.

The critic was quoted saying, “Well it’s a complete disaster for Harry and Meghan.”

“As you know, Netflix is having big problems with a dip in subscriber numbers, falling revenues, plummeting share prices and having spent too much on other problems, and is cutting back – particularly on animated series.”

“So while Harry’s Invictus documentary is carrying on, there is nothing for Meghan to show for it and it’s really calling into question whether they can walk the walk. They’re good at talking the talk.”

“They signed up to Spotify but have only produced one podcast so far, the Netflix deal has been in place for over a year now and there’s very little to show for it.”

“It looks as if, you know, apart from moaning about the royals there’s not much that they’re able to do.”