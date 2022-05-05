 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’
Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

Drew Barrymore has officially called Britney Spears to her daytime talk show for her very first “openhearted tell-all” since terminating the conservatorship.

The host made the revelation in an interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “We can have a unique conversation.”

She even hailed Britney’s grit adding how, “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

In light of that, she feels ‘pumped’ to eventually have an ‘openhearted’ chat with the 90s pop icon.

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’
Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report

Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report
Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’
Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’

Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’
Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Latest

view all