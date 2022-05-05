Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

Drew Barrymore has officially called Britney Spears to her daytime talk show for her very first “openhearted tell-all” since terminating the conservatorship.

The host made the revelation in an interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “We can have a unique conversation.”

She even hailed Britney’s grit adding how, “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

In light of that, she feels ‘pumped’ to eventually have an ‘openhearted’ chat with the 90s pop icon.