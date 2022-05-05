Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Experts weigh in on the ‘two lessons’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix blow has erupted “in quick succession.”

journalist Ross Clark made this revelation following news of Meghan Markle’s axed animated show.

The claim has been made in the The Spectator and details “two key lessons” that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have understood since the news.

He first pointed out how it's difficult for people to understand how the “membership of the Royal Family opens the door to media deals less well-connected celebrities could only dream about.”

“Secondly, they have learned that even royal fame will not, ultimately, help one of the biggest media organisations in the world sell a product that the public finds unappealing.”

He also hypothesized, “It must gradually be dawning on them that the world is only really interested when they are spilling the beans on the Royal Family.”

“Take that away and they become a rather dull pair spewing out woke platitudes,” he added before concluding.