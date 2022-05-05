 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Prince Harry called out for making claims about Queen Elizabeth’s ‘protection’ despite being responsible for ‘hurling hand grenades at the Royal Family.

Royal biographer and author Tina Brown made this claim in her interview with the Daily Mail.

There she was quoted saying, “Right now it's not going to happen.”

“And it's not going to happen largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they're beginning to think, 'Well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex'.”

“There's yet another fusillade from an American talk show and everybody in the family thinks, 'Well, what was that about?'”

“The most recent comments by Harry about, you know, he came to make sure the Queen was protected – a lot of people I think in the family thought, 'Well actually she needs protecting from you, Harry'. So that isn't helpful.”

More From Entertainment:

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’
Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’
Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report

Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report
Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’
Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’

Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’
Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Latest

view all