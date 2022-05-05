 
entertainment
Thursday May 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 05, 2022

Sophie Turner had live-in therapist to help battle eating disorder

Sophie Turner shared that she once had a "live-in therapist" help her overcome her eating disorder.

In an interview with Elle, the Game of Thrones star spoke about her relationship with social media and how having a live-in therapist helped her overcome negative thoughts about herself.

"I have a love-hate relationship with social media. I wish I’d never got myself involved with it in the first place. I look at the comments on Instagram and think, ‘Oh, [expletive]. Everyone thinks this about me.’ It would completely consume me," she said. 

"For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion. I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits,

"One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I’d seen on Instagram. I was like, ‘I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable,’ and spinning out.' She said to me, ‘You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You’re not that important.’ … That was the best thing anyone could have told me."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle narrowly escaped death, here's how

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’

Prince William ‘nauseated’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘waltzing back’
Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’

Diana worked ‘day and night’ for stardom ‘unlike Meghan Markle’
Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’

Queen ‘the one needing protection’ from Prince Harry: ‘Attacks hurling’
‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’

‘Self-absorbed’ Meghan Markle made Netflix realize ‘go woke or go broke’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in line for ‘catastrophic financial disaster’
Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’

Drew Barrymore invites Britney Spears for ‘openhearted’ tell-all: ‘Not holding back’
Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report

Prince Harry ‘skewered the Firm a thousand ways’ :report
Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘unable to do much except moan’ about Royal Family
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘choked’ her ‘on a yacht’
Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’

Jessie J recalls ‘lonely’ miscarriage experience: ‘I just knew it’
Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Amber Heard recalls ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Johnny Depp on set

Latest

view all